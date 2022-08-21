Turpin recorded a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both for touchdowns, in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.

He also gained seven yards on his only carry, but it was Turpin's electric work on special teams that had the entire league buzzing Saturday night. Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, the 5-foot-7 rookie has a spot on the 53-man roster sewn up, and given the Cowboys' lack of depth at wide receiver heading into Week 1 that could translate into more than just a role as the team's top return man.