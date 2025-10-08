Turpin (foot) said Wednesday he does not anticipate gaining clearance for Sunday's road matchup against the Panthers, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Turpin appears on track to miss a second consecutive game due to a lingering foot sprain. Ryan Flournoy, who broke out with six catches for 114 yards one nine targets versus the Jets in Week 5, will again benefit from increased opportunities on offense versus Carolina if Turpin is unable to go, while Jaydon Blue and Jalen Tolbert would likely see an uptick in return work.