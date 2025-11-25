default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Turpin (shoulder) was limited in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

It's an upgrade for Turpin, who logged a DNP at Monday's walkthrough. Turpin caught a 48-yard pass and rushed two times for four yards in last Sunday's comeback win over the Eagles, seeing 46 percent of the offensive snaps.

More News