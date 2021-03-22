Neal is expected to move to weakside linebacker with the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The hard-hitting former safety recently signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys, joining a team that already has a pair of three-down linebackers in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch (ankle). It's an odd fit at first glance, but there are a few different ways the Cowboys can make it work, including using Smith as a part-time edge rusher. Neal reached 100 tackles in each of his three healthy season with the Falcons, so it's hard to imagine a position switch benefiting his IDP value in the long run, though he could get a short-term boost if he adds dual-position eligibility.