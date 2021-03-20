Neal signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The move means Neal reunites with defensive coordinator Dan O'Quinn. The Cowboys are evidently still in the market for additional help at safety, although the 25-year-old will certainly be a welcome boost. The 2016 first-round pick by the Falcons back in 2016 rebounded from consecutive season-ending neck injuries, recording 100 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception in 15 games last season.