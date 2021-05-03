Coach Dan Quinn announced Monday that Neal will play linebacker with the Cowboys, Zach Klein of WSBTV reports.
Neal is already listed as a linebacker on Dallas' official depth chart, confirming that he has a new primary position. The switch is a considerable blow to Neal's fantasy value in IDP formats, given the difference in positional scarcity between safeties and linebackers capable of racking up high tackle totals. It's possible that Neal's significant injury history, including a torn ACL in 2018 and a torn Achilles in 2019, have deprived him of the speed necessary to excel in the secondary.