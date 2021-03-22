The Cowboys intend to deploy Neal at both safety and linebacker, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Neal's decision to sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys allows him to reunite with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. During their time together in Atlanta, Quinn occasionally utilized Neal in specialized packages, but it looks like the 25-year-old will see more consistent action at weak-side linebacker in Dallas. A positional switch away from safety would significantly lessen Neal's value in IDP formats, especially in dynasty leagues. On the other hand, Neal's value could get a slight bump if the Cowboys officially keep him at safety while simply deploying him at LB with some regularity.