Cowboys' Keith Smith: Sees minimal action on offense in 2017
Smith saw snaps in all 16 games in 2017, failing to get a carry and catching all five of his targets for 26 yards.
The fullback got regular special-teams duty, but the Cowboys preferred to use two-tight end sets rather than two-back formations, limiting Smith's usage on offense. Assuming he retains his spot on the roster in 2018, don't expect his role to change.
