Smith saw snaps in all 16 games in 2017, failing to get a carry and catching all five of his targets for 26 yards.

The fullback got regular special-teams duty, but the Cowboys preferred to use two-tight end sets rather than two-back formations, limiting Smith's usage on offense. Assuming he retains his spot on the roster in 2018, don't expect his role to change.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories