Cowboys' Keith Smith: To be reevaluated next week
Smith (knee) is not expected to practice this week, Cowboys' beat writer Keith Smith reports.
The Cowboys are likely exercising caution here. If there were any serious concern they would have picked up another full back already. However, Smith's situation should still be monitored going forward.
