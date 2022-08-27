Joseph is in the locker room and being evaluated for a head injury after leaving Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Joseph collided with an offensive player following an incompletion on the first drive of the game, but the extent of the injury remains unclear. The second-year cornerback appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recording 16 tackles and two pass defenses, and he's vying for an increased role in Year 2.
More News
-
Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph: Could face suspension•
-
Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph: Taking part in training camp•
-
Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph: No longer on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph: Questionable but might not play•