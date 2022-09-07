Joseph (concussion) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Joseph suffered a concussion on the Cowboys' first defensive play of the team's preseason finale. However, he appears to have cleared the issue and should be full go for Week 1. The second-year cornerback appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recording 16 tackles and two pass defenses, but he's vying for an increased role in Year 2.
