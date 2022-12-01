Joseph (illness) was not listed on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Joseph was forced out early with an illness during Dallas' Week 11 win over the Vikings, leaving him sidelined against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. However, the second-year cornerback appears to have overcome this ailment. Joseph has recorded 12 tackles while almost exclusively playing on special teams this season, though he could see increased usage on defense if top cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness) is sidelined versus the Colts on Sunday.