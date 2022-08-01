Joseph will not face criminal charges stemming from an off-field incident in March but could get a suspension from the NFL, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Per owner/GM Jerry Jones, the team has not heard anything yet from the league regarding a potential suspension. Joseph played 10 games in his rookie campaign, missing time due to a groin injury, and the second-round pick out of Kentucky recorded 16 tackles and two passes defended while splitting time roughly equally between defense and special teams.