Joseph has been diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Friday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Joseph suffered the injury on the Cowboys' first defensive play of the game. He'll have just over two weeks to clear concussion protocols before Dallas' season-opening matchup against Tampa Bay. The second-year cornerback appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recording 16 tackles and two pass defenses, but he's vying for an increased role in Year 2.