Joseph exited Sunday's game against the Vikings due to an illness, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Joseph recorded a solo tackle prior to exiting Sunday's matchup, and he was unable to return down the stretch. Whether he'll be available Thursday against the Giants remains to be seen.
