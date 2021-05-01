The Cowboys selected Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

Joseph (6-foot, 197 pounds) didn't have as much hype as some of the other popular cornerbacks in the 2021 draft, but his prospect profile is strong and he should prove a good pick by the Cowboys at this spot. Joseph was the best player in a strong Kentucky pass defense, and he boasts long arms (31 and 7/8 inches) with excellent speed (4.35 40-yard dash). As bad as the Dallas pass defense was in 2020, their cornerback personnel has a little bit more going for it after this selection.