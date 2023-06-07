Joseph (back) left Cowboys practice Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The 2021 second-round pick out of Kentucky mostly played on special teams in 2022, but stepped into a larger role late in the season and started opposite of Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys acquired Stephon Gilmore from the Colts in March and is expected to be the starter for the 2023 season. Joseph adds depth to the corner position and should see plenty of action in coverage schemes and on special teams.