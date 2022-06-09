Joseph sat out of Dallas' OTA session Thursday with an undisclosed ailment, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Joseph had a noticeable limp after his legs were rolled up on during the Cowboys' practice last week, though the issue was not assumed to be serious according to Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com. The 2021 second-round pick missed the first six weeks of 2021 while on the injured reserve with a groin injury and went on to play more than 27 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps just twice during his rookie season. Joseph collected 16 tackles and two passes defended over 10 games last season.