Joseph (illness) is inactive Thursday against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Joseph exited Sunday's win over the Vikings will an illness, and the second-year pro has still not recovered enough to take the field. His absence will be a blow to the team's depth at corner, while it could lead to DaRon Bland and C.J. Goodwin seeing more time on the field.
