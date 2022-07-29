Joseph (undisclosed) has been participating in training camp, the Cowboys' official site reports.
Joseph missed time during OTAs and was seen limping, but the second-year cornerback has subsequently recovered from that injury. Dallas' second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to see more playing time in 2022 after being brought along slowly as a rookie.
