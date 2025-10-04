default-cbs-image
Murray (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Murray was a limited participant at practice all week after injuring his knee in Week 4 versus the Packers, and it seems truly unclear whether he'll be available in Week 5. If he has to sit out, it could mean more snaps at linebacker for Damone Clark.

