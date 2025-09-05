Murray recorded nine tackles (four solo) in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme tends to boost the tackle totals of his linebackers, and Murray was the recipient of that boost in Week 1 as he tied safety Malik Hooker for the team lead in tackles for Dallas. Murray could have some IDP value in deeper formats, but DeMarvion Overshown (knee) should be the team's impact player at linebacker once he comes off the PUP list.