Cowboys' Kenneth Murray: Limited by knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It's a new injury for Murray, who is making his first appearance on an injury report this season. Murray has started all four games this season, logging 30 tackles (16 solo) on over 98 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps.
