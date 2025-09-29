Murray recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 40-40 overtime tie with the Packers.

Per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com, the veteran linebacker left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with an injury, but he was able to return to the field. Murray has 30 tackles through four games, putting him on pace to reach triple digits for the third time in his career as he fills a starting role in Matt Eberflus' LB-friendly scheme.