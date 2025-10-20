Murray recorded nine tackles (six solo) including 1.0 sacks in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

The veteran linebacker tied with rookie Shemar James for the team lead in tackles, and Murray also added his first sack as a Cowboy. He has two 100-tackle seasons on his resume already, and in DC Matt Eberflus' LB-friendly scheme, Murray is on pace for another with 51 tackles through seven games.