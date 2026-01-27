Murray recorded 81 tackles (38 solo) including 1.0 sacks with two passes defended and a fumble recovery over 17 games for the Cowboys in 2025.

The veteran linebacker was brought over from Tennessee in a March trade and was expected to be the centerpiece of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' system, which has historically led to big numbers for linebackers. Instead, the 27-year-old Murray seemed lost in the scheme and failed to make much of an impact, as he didn't collect double-digit tackles in any game. He'll be a free agent this offseason, and with Dallas having moved on from Eberflus to bring Christian Parker over from Philadelphia as the new DC, Murray will likely have to find another employer.