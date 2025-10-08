default-cbs-image
Murray recorded five tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 37-22 win against the Jets.

Given Murray was on the field for 73 defensive snaps in Week 5, it's a bit surprising he posted his lowest tackle total of the year thus far. He's still on pace for a career high in that category on the season, making him a solid IDP option for a Week 6 tilt at Carolina.

