Murray logged six tackles (four solo) during the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Murray was one of two Cowboys defenders to play every defensive snap, and he finished tied with Reddy Steward for the third most tackles on the team behind Donovan Wilson and Jack Sanborn (seven each). Murray's 22 tackles leads the Cowboys through the first three games of the regular season, and he is on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for the third time in his six-year NFL career.