The Packers traded Clark and two first-round picks to the Cowboys for pass rusher Micah Parsons on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clark will be the first piece of the puzzle in the return for Parsons, who agreed to a four-year, $188 million extension to move to Green Bay. As for Clark, he'll help fortify the interior of Dallas' defensive line, having recorded at least 37 tackles and 1.0 sacks in each of the last eight campaigns.