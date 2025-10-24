default-cbs-image
Clark (elbow) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Clark practiced in full Friday following back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. On the season, Clark has piled up 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four QB hits on 65 percent of the defensive snaps.

