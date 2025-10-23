default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clark (elbow) turned in a limited practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Clark suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders, and he was unable to return. His ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday is a positive, but his status for the Cowboys' Week 8 matchup against the Broncos is unclear.

More News