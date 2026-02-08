Clark played in all 17 of Dallas' contests in 2025-26, finishing with 36 tackles (including 3.0 sacks).

Following nine seasons in Green Bay, Clark joined the Cowboys as part of the Micah Parsons (knee) trade. Clark proved to be durable, as he played in every regular-season game for the fourth straight year, and he was a steady (though unspectacular) performer for Dallas' defensive line. Clark has two years remaining on his contract, but there has been some speculation that he'll be cut this offseason given his age and salary.