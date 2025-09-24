Clark (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Clark did not return to Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears after suffering an ankle injury in the second half, finishing with one assisted tackle while playing 34 defensive snaps. However, Clark's absence from Wednesday's practice report indicates that the 2016 first-rounder will play in Sunday's contest against the Packers, who traded him to the Cowboys along with two first-round picks in exchange for Micah Parsons in late August.