Cowboys' Kenny Clark: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Clark did not return to Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears after suffering an ankle injury in the second half, finishing with one assisted tackle while playing 34 defensive snaps. However, Clark's absence from Wednesday's practice report indicates that the 2016 first-rounder will play in Sunday's contest against the Packers, who traded him to the Cowboys along with two first-round picks in exchange for Micah Parsons in late August.
More News
-
Cowboys' Kenny Clark: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Kenny Clark: Racks up first sack with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Kenny Clark: Tallies five tackles in team debut•
-
Cowboys' Kenny Clark: Set for Dallas debut•
-
Cowboys' Kenny Clark: First piece to Dallas in Parsons deal•
-
Packers' Kenny Clark: Returns to practice•