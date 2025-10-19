Cowboys' Kenny Clark: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Clark suffered an elbow injury in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now uncertain. In his absence, Solomon Thomas will stand to see an increase in workload at defensive tackle versus Washington.
