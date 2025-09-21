default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clark (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Bears, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Clark sustained an ankle injury in the second half of the game, and his availability for the rest of the contest is now uncertain. In his absence, Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas will handle the bulk of the action at defensive tackle.

More News