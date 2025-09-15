Cowboys' Kenny Clark: Racks up first sack with Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark recorded four tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.
The former Packer racked up his first sack as a Cowboy when he brought down Russell Wilson just before halftime, helping to force a Giants punt. Clark has looked good through two games in the middle of the Dallas defensive line, collecting nine tackles (four solo), and he appears fully recovered from the foot issue that limited his production in 2024.
