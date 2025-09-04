Clark will start at defensive tackle alongside Osa Odighizuwa in the Cowboys' regular-season opener against the Eagles on Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Clark was packaged with two first-round picks as part of the Packers' acquisition of Micah Parsons (back) from the Cowboys on Aug. 28. With Mazi Smith (coach's decision) a healthy scratch, Clark should see a heavy dose of defensive snaps in his Dallas debut and will be responsible for plugging up running lanes and limiting Saquon Barkley's impact.