Clark logged five tackles (two solo) during the Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.

Clark made his first appearance in a Cowboys' jersey Thursday after being traded by the Packers in a package that returned Micah Parsons (back). Clark got the start at defensive tackle and played a key role in limiting Saquon Barkley to just 60 rushing yards on 18 carries. Clark will have additional time to acclimate to the Cowboys' defensive playbook ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14.