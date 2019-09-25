Hyder logged 32 snaps Sunday and finished with a pair of tackles, including a half-sack.

Hyder continues to occupy a niche role along the Cowboys defensive line but is making the most of opportunities granted to him. The 28-year-old defensive end will continue to be a situational substitute in Dallas, limiting his value in IDP formats.

