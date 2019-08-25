Cowboys' Kerry Hyder: Two sacks against Texans
Hyder recorded two sacks in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.
Even without DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) or Robert Quinn (hand/suspension) in the lineup, Dallas' defensive line dominated in the trenches all night, sacking Houston quarterbacks eight times in total, with Hyder tying Taco Charlton for the team lead. The former Lion does have an eight-sack season on his resume from 2016, but Hyder likely won't make this kind of impact during the regular season, instead giving the Cowboys some depth and flexibility with his ability to create pressure from either the outside or inside.
