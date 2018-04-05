Cowboys' Kony Ealy: Signs with Dallas
Ealy signed a contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Ealy spent last season with the Jets, recording just 14 tackles, including one sack on the year, though he did add an impressive nine passes defensed, including one interception. A second-round pick of the Panthers in 2014, Ealy fell off from the form of his first three seasons, which saw him record at least four sacks each year. He'll be looking to bounce back from what was a down year, though he'll likely be a bit buried on the Cowboys depth chart and have to earn any snaps he eventually gets.
