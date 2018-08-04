Cowboys' Korren Kirven: Signs with Cowboys
Kirven has signed a contract with the Cowboys, the team's official site reports.
Kirven will provide some depth for the Cowboys along the offensive line if he can stick around past cuts at the end of camp. However, he's already failed to latch on to a number of teams since beginning his NFL career.
