WIlber (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Wilber did not practice Wednesday and Thursday before finishing the week with a limited session. Fellow reserve linebacker Justin Durant (groin) is also listed as questionable, which could leave Jaylon Smith and Justin March-Lillard as the only reserve linebackers Sunday, should Wilber and Durant be unable to play.

