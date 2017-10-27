Cowboys' Kyle Wilber: Questionable for Sunday
WIlber (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Wilber did not practice Wednesday and Thursday before finishing the week with a limited session. Fellow reserve linebacker Justin Durant (groin) is also listed as questionable, which could leave Jaylon Smith and Justin March-Lillard as the only reserve linebackers Sunday, should Wilber and Durant be unable to play.
