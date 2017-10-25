Cowboys' Kyle Wilber: Set to sit Wednesday with knee injury
Wilber isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wilber played 25 snaps (18 on special teams) in the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the 49ers, making two tackles. He likely picked up the injury during the contest, but it's not yet known if it's significant enough of an issue to sideline him for Sunday's divisional matchup with Washington.
