Wilber (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Since Justin Durant (groin) is sitting out Sunday, Wilber is the top reserve linebacker and may see an increase in his defensive workload. However, he likely won't be able to rack up many IDP points in a still limited role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories