Cowboys' Kyle Wilber: Suiting up Sunday
Wilber (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Since Justin Durant (groin) is sitting out Sunday, Wilber is the top reserve linebacker and may see an increase in his defensive workload. However, he likely won't be able to rack up many IDP points in a still limited role.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...