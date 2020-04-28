Play

Cowboys' LaDarius Hamilton: Lands in Dallas

Hamilton has signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The North Texas product will stay in the Lone Star State after a productive college career that saw him pile up 17 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss. Hamilton will try to win a spot on the edge in a Dallas defense that lacks established, reliable rushers opposite DeMarcus Lawrence (back).

