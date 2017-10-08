Cowboys' La'el Collins: Active for Week 5
Collins (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Packers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Collins was tagged questionable after practicing fully this week, so his status was never truly in question. The Cowboys' offensive line will be at full strength Sunday with Tyron Smith (back) also active.
