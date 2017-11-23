Cowboys' La'el Collins: Active Sunday
Collins (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Collins was limited Tuesday with a back injury, but it looks like it wasn't anything too serious, as the offensive lineman should be a full go in the Cowboys' matchup with the Chargers.
