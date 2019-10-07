Collins (knee) is considered day-to-day after receiving an MRI on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Collins suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's loss to the Packers. It appears as though he's avoided a major sprain, which could have required 2-4 weeks to recover from. However, it still remains to be seen whether Collins will recover in time to play Week 6 against the Jets.

