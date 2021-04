Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Monday that Collins (hip) has been medically cleared, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones also called Zack Martin (calf) and Tyron Smith (neck) "as good as we've seen them in a long time." Dallas' offensive line endured an injury-plagued season in 2020, but the return of multiple starters doubtless will bring a brighter 2021 campaign. As per usual, Collins will hold down the fort at right tackle.